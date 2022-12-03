The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.68) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.61) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.16) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.34) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.01 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.12). The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.21 and a 200 day moving average of €2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

