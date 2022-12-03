The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $29.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of SFM opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $547,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 230,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

