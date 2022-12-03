The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

