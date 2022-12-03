The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.34% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $284,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after buying an additional 255,903 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,414,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

