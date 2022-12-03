The Sandbox Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $883.45 million and $74.80 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.31 or 0.06341516 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00503328 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.33 or 0.30616262 BTC.
The Sandbox Profile
The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.