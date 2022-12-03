The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $16,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 126,990 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 377,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 101,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,437.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 102,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689 over the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

