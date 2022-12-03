The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in November

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Star Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie downgraded The Star Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

