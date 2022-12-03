The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7081 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,416 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $33,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

