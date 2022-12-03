The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 88,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

