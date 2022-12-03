The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Short Interest Update

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 31,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

NYSE WU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,009. Western Union has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

