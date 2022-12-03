TheStreet Downgrades CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) to C

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

