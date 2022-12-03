Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.70 million.

Tilly’s Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $9.88 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

