Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $958.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 251.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

