TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.07

Shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 4600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.