Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.19 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and $5.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00010694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00241344 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.79573659 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $6,084,269.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

