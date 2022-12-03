Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

TTC stock opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

