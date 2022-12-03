Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at C$19,229,958.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Scott Medhurst sold 900 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.45, for a total value of C$93,105.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.95, for a total value of C$10,295.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TIH opened at C$103.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.41. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$119.67.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

