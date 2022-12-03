Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.79). 83,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 371,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.81).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The stock has a market cap of £139.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2,183.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.44.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

