ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.36. 437,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,775,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

