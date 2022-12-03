Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 396.60 ($4.74).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 403 ($4.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 320.70 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 322.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 332.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,035.00. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 416.69 ($4.98).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

