Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $40,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

NYSE:TT opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

