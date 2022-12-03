TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,352. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in TransUnion by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

