Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Trees Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CANN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 17,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,599. Trees has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Trees Company Profile
