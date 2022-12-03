Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Elaine Sanders Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,652,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elaine Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Elaine Sanders sold 1,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $680.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $19,720.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.61 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMQ shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

