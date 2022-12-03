Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of TMQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 450,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,310. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

