Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 34,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,565. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
