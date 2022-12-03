Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance

TENT opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.93) on Friday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 1-year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.19 ($1.05).

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

