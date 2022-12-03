Trust Wallet Token Trading Up 19.4% This Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $75.09 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00014304 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.01743112 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00030499 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039282 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.60 or 0.01775394 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.
About Trust Wallet Token
Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.
