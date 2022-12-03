Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.01 Per Share (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $7.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2023 earnings at $23.11 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.87 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TNP. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NYSE TNP opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $344.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.40%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

