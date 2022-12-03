UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of Humana worth $360,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 22.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

HUM opened at $546.78 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.85. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

