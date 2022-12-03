UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Centene worth $404,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 144.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 22.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Centene by 27.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Centene by 15.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CNC opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.