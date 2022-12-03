UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,787,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 649,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $347,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

FIS opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

