UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,071,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816,976 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of Li Auto worth $270,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

