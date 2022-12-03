UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,071,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816,976 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of Li Auto worth $270,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Li Auto Stock Performance
NASDAQ LI opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
See Also
