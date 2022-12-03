UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,801 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,351,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $297,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.