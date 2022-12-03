UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Deere & Company worth $306,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $6,529,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 87.2% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $5,989,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 59.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Shares of DE opened at $445.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.62. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

