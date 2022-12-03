UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of SBA Communications worth $284,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $295.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.00. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.60.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

