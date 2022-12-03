UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,384 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Equinix worth $427,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after buying an additional 167,460 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,587,000 after buying an additional 149,013 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $691.47 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $593.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,068 shares of company stock worth $2,115,438. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

