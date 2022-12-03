UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 159,747 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Dollar Tree worth $275,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $151.20 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

