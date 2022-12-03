UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.74% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $436,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.76.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

