UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $369,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $239.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.