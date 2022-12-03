UBS Group Downgrades Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Halma Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of HLMAF opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. Halma has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

About Halma

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

