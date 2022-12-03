UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.81.
Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UDR stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 310.20%.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
