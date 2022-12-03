UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

UDR Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 310.20%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

