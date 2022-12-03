Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $22.60-$22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.99 and a 200 day moving average of $405.03. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $477.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.48.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

