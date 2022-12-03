Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $22.60-$22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $477.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

