Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $22.60-$22.90 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $477.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.