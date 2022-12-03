Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.