Uniswap Price Tops $6.31 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00037047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $156.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00453249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018919 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.98596497 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 567 active market(s) with $112,320,443.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.