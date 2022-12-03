United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.55. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares.
United Development Funding IV Trading Down 6.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
About United Development Funding IV
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Development Funding IV (UDFI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.