United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.83.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.