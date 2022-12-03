Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499,906 shares during the quarter. Unum Group comprises 6.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 2.21% of Unum Group worth $150,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

