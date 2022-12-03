USDX [Kava] Hits One Day Volume of $247,356.08 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $97.97 million and approximately $247,356.08 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00005143 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,074.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00654518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00248681 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00055965 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

